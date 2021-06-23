Millennials Talk Cinema

In honor of its 25th anniversary, The Birdcage returns to select theaters nationwide on June 27, June 28 and June 30, courtesy of Fathom Events. In this hysterical comedy, Armand (Robin Williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane) have built the perfect life for themselves tending to their gaudy Miami nightclub. But their pastel tranquility is shaken when Armand’s son announces that he’s getting married to the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman)…and they’re all getting together for dinner! Can Armand and Albert transform themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Family Values in time? It’ll take the performance of their lives!