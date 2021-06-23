Millennials Talk Cinema
Pixar's "Luca" is what happens when you take “Tom Sawyer,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Call Me By Your Name,” add a ton of vibrant color, and mix it all together in a blender. The result is an earnest seaside romp in Italy, where two boys — timid and sheltered Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and over-confident Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) — band together to run away from family problems, and experience freedom and adventure in the off-limits fishing town of Portorosso.www.petaluma360.com