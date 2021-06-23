Millennials Talk Cinema

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePixar's "Luca" is what happens when you take “Tom Sawyer,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Call Me By Your Name,” add a ton of vibrant color, and mix it all together in a blender. The result is an earnest seaside romp in Italy, where two boys — timid and sheltered Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and over-confident Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) — band together to run away from family problems, and experience freedom and adventure in the off-limits fishing town of Portorosso.

MoviesNews-Herald.net

Emily Blunt loves cinema dates

Emily Blunt thinks going to the cinema is the “best date night ever”. The ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ actress – who has daughters Hazel, seven, and Violet, five, and with husband John Krasinski – is thrilled movie theatres have reopened following lengthy periods of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic because there isn’t anything she enjoys doing more than seeing a film on the big screen.
Tucson, AZkshb.com

Bitingly funny, witty 'Clairevoyant' mocks millennial ennui

TUCSON, Ariz. — "Clairevoyant" is a stinging satire of a mockumentary that knowingly roasts a culture that produces a nation of people who are so self-absorbed they hardly look up from their social media feeds to check out the world around them. The movie was set for a June 18 VOD release.
MoviesWSJM

Celebration Cinema To Mark “Cinema Week” Next Week

Set for next week is Cinema Week at Celebration Cinema. The theater chain’s Emily Loeks tells WSJM News it’s going to be an annual celebration of the theater experience with special deals and prizes given away at the movies. Loeks says Cinema Week comes at a perfect time. “A lot...
Sag Harbor, NYEast Hampton Star

Sag Cinema Under the Stars

The Sag Harbor Cinema is partnering with Mashashimuet Park to present an eclectic series of films, focused on anti-heroes and other misfits, in the park every Friday at sunset, starting this week with Allan Arkush's 1979 cult classic, "Rock 'n' Roll High School." Produced by Roger Corman, the musical comedy features the punk rock legends the Ramones, who join the rebellious students at Vince Lombardi High School to overthrow the teachers and take over the building.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Cinema Royale: Talking ‘Fatherhood’, ‘Luca’, ‘Werewolves Within’, ‘Transformers 7’, & More

This week on Cinema Royale the guys dive into Kevin Hart’s tear-jerking dramatic turn in Fatherhood, then head to animated Italy with Pixar’s latest, Luca. Plus a brief look at horror-comedy Werewolves Within with Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub. Plenty of news to bound about this week as we get into the new trailer for The Suicide Squad, the announcement of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and everything else that piqued our interest!
TBR News Media

‘The Birdcage’ returns to select cinemas nationwide

In honor of its 25th anniversary, The Birdcage returns to select theaters nationwide on June 27, June 28 and June 30, courtesy of Fathom Events. In this hysterical comedy, Armand (Robin Williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane) have built the perfect life for themselves tending to their gaudy Miami nightclub. But their pastel tranquility is shaken when Armand’s son announces that he’s getting married to the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman)…and they’re all getting together for dinner! Can Armand and Albert transform themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Family Values in time? It’ll take the performance of their lives!
Moviesworcestercentralkidscalendar.com

O’Neil Cinemas Summer Kids Series

Join O’Neil Cinemas for their annual summer kids series program! Each Monday and Wednesday at 10am, special movies and pricing for kids!. Monday June 27 & Wednesday June 30: The Croods: A New Age!. Monday July 5 & Wednesday July 7: Shrek. Monday July 12 & Wednesday July 14: Shark...
Moviespapermag.com

BLACKPINK in Your Cinema

BLACKPINK has been "in your area" since their debut in 2016, and they're here to stay. There's been sold out tours, record-breaking tracks, and even a live virtual show earlier this year, which made over $10 million. In their words, how you like that?. Under the official announcement on BLACKPINK's...
MoviesGrazia

Bridgerton Is Coming To Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema have announced their latest drop: Bridgerton is coming to Secret Cinema November 2021. Tickets go on sale on July 6 at 10am, but you can already sign up to the waiting list. Known for their immersive re-creations of films including Dirty Dancing, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Kristen Bell's Comedy 'Queenpins' Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Fletch, STX, Oceans, NieR

Filming has officially begun on Greg Mottola’s upcoming film adaptation of Gregory Mcdonald mystery novel “Confess, Fletch” with Jon Hamm in the iconic role of Irwin M. Fletcher. Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan and Roy Wood Jr co-star. In the new film, Hamm’s Fletch is an investigative journalist who finds...
MLBPetaluma 360

Culture Junkie: On loving and hating ‘Love of the Game’

One of my favorite baseball movies of all time is also among my least favorite movies of all time. I know that sounds contradictory. But if you’ve ever seen “For Love of the Game,” you’ll know what I mean. Directed by Sam Raimi (“Spiderman,” “Evil Dead”), based on a posthumously-published...
Traveldisneydining.com

Filming of Famous “Kiss the Girl” Scene Underway

We have seen a lot of information lately when it comes to the live-action filming of The Little Mermaid. We had first ever set photos and now we have pictures of the beloved “Kiss the Girl” scene. The photos clearly show Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King in a boat together...
Hollywood, ALBelief.Net

7 Hollywood Films That Teach Christian Lessons

Some of the most successful blockbusters in Hollywood history contain Christian themes and valuable life lessons, so be sure to check these out!. When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with the humble is wisdom. At the start of Toy Story, Woody loves being Andy's favorite toy and feels threatened...
Parade

Best Movies of the 2000s

A nostalgic drama that unfolds like a memory, Cameron Crowe’s loosely autobiographical film takes place just as the idealistic rock-and-roll culture of the 1960s is about to fully fade away. Patrick Fugit plays high school student William Miller, a wannabe rock journalist who talks his way into a Rolling Stone assignment: touring with an up-and-coming rock band (and their groupies, including a heartbreaking Kate Hudson) in the summer of 1973.
MoviesRomesentinel.com

Cinema presents ‘12 Mighty Orphans’

Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present the historical drama, “12 Mighty Orphans,” starting Friday, July 2. The movie was based on Jim Dent’s non-fiction book, “Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football.”. “12 Mighty Orphans” tells the true story of...
MoviesArkansas Online

Home Movies

"In the Heights" (PG-13, 2 hours, 23 minutes, HBO Max) A vibrant musical escape to Manhattan's close-knit community of Washington Heights, this spirited high-stepping production from Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton") is all about families, hopes and dreams, memories, and the ups and downs of a present day that, despite the threat of a looming summer blackout, never loses its sunny sense of optimism. With Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits; directed by Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians").
Religionblcklst.com

The Theology of Cinema: Grace

“Here is the world. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Don’t be afraid. I am with you. Nothing can ever separate us.”. As many of you may know, I have a background in the academic study of theology, a B.A. in religious studies from the University of Virginia and a Masters of Divinity degree from Yale. So it is only natural I bring that perspective to how I view and understand movies and screenwriting.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Four Ghibli Classics Return To Cinemas

GKIDS has announced Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 which will see the return of four classic movies by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki coming to cinemas this Fall. The four films to be shown are “Spirited Away” (Oct 3rd-6th), “Howl’s Moving Castle” (Oct 24th-28th), “Castle in the Sky” (Nov 14th-18th) and “My Neighbor Totoro” (Dec 5th-9th). Each film will see two screenings of their English dubbed and one of their English subtitled versions shown.