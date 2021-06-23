Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Reversing Trump's rules not enough to prevent extinctions

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dc6lt_0adLfTWh00
© Getty Images

The Endangered Species Act (ESA) is a polarizing statute that imposes seemingly uncompromising mandates. It strictly prohibits activities that degrade habitat in a way that significantly impairs the ability of protected animals to survive and thrive. The ESA mandates appear inflexible, impeding collaboration between and among regulators and stakeholders.

Yet, contrary to this conventional wisdom, a newly published analysis shows that ESA implementation embraces conservation collaborations. Rather than simply applying or waiving prohibitions on habitat-impairing actions, many ESA rules incorporate public-private plans or best-management practices that focus on the key threats to species at greatest risk of extinction.

All the animals listed under the law because of climate change are subject to special rules that allow federal agencies to tailor protections. This flexibility prompts land managers to work together with federal agencies, crafting restrictions that reward conservation and limit draconian penalties to the most serious harms.

For instance, it would be practically impossible to detect harm from agricultural activities, such as plowing, to California’s Mazama pocket gophers nestled in their burrows. But a tailored rule shields from liability any “accepted agricultural or horticultural (farming) practices” as long as soil disturbance does not penetrate deeper than a foot. That provides a clear standard for both farmers and regulators to track and allows agricultural activities to coexist with species recovery.

Early this month, the Department of the Interior (DOI) announced plans to roll back many Trump-era rules designed to hamstring implementation of the ESA. One of those rules eliminated private liability for harming certain species, especially those threatened by climate change. The Biden administration is right to reverse this rule. But I worry that DOI will declare victory without building on past successes.

Some tailored rules veer too far in accommodating industry interests and fail to contribute to species conservation. But others improve the prospects for species recovery because they limit the worst harms and generate habitat enhancement. The DOI must avoid the former and pursue the latter.

The Biden administration should also commit to leveraging the ESA's restrictions and requirements to create room for collaboration with people whose lives are disrupted by species listings. This can turn a clumsy law focused on difficult-to-detect consequences into one that insists on best practices adapted to particular circumstances in specific places. Among approaches that can work are:

  • Rewarding with liability shields those who conserved habitat before listing triggered the ESA’s prohibitions
  • Encouraging prospective, good-faith collaborations to promote more habitat conservation
  • Clearly laying out what will be required for a collaborative, tailored rule to make net contributions to species recovery
  • Working closely with states so that land-use plans reflect species conservation goals
  • Recalibrating collaborations in response to how well species respond to anticipated recovery and harm-reducing tactics
  • Actively enforcing tailored restrictions to prevent free riders from benefiting without contributing to collaborative species recovery

The DOI should resist the temptation to celebrate the end of the Trump era as a panacea for biological conservation. Careful science, difficult trade-offs and hard negotiations lie ahead. Rescuing animals on the brink of extinction requires species-by-species considerations and collaboration on the ground, where habitat recovery will shape the natural legacy we leave to future generations.

Robert L. Fischman is the George P. Smith, II distinguished professor at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

253K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extinctions#Endangered Species Act#Climate Change#Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden signs bill repealing Trump-era EPA rule on methane emissions

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill repealing a Trump-era rule that rolled back regulations on methane emissions -- a particularly potent greenhouse gas believed to contribute significantly to the climate crisis -- from the oil and gas industries. The President described the bill as an "important...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump’s H-1B Visa Wage Rule Is Dead: What’s Next?

A federal judge has ended the Trump administration’s controversial rule that would have significantly increased the required minimum salary for H-1B visa holders and employment-based immigrants. Even though the rule is dead, it does not mean efforts to mandate higher salaries for foreign-born professionals are over. “A federal judge has...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Biden Doctrine: Will it work?

Many presidents since James Monroe have had doctrines bearing their names. Some worked; others did not. Whether President Biden will formally adopt and codify his policies into a “Biden Doctrine” remains to be seen. But at this point, this is how it appears to be taking shape. Biden’s linking of...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden announces new steps on wildfires: US must 'act fast'

President Biden announced a series of steps in response to intensifying wildfires in the western U.S. on Wednesday, calling the fires “a problem for all of us” and saying the U.S. must act "fast" during a meeting with western governors. “We know this is becoming a regular cycle and we...
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Congress acts to reinstate methane rules loosened by Trump

The House gave final legislative approval Friday to a resolution that would undo a Trump-era environmental rule that relaxed requirements of a 2016 Obama administration rule targeting methane emissions from oil and gas drilling. The resolution was approved, 229-191, and now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to...
POTUSWashington Post

Where Congress Stands on Undoing Trump’s Last-Minute Rules

Like presidents before him, Donald Trump raced to finalize new rules before he left office in January. The U.S. Congress, using a law designed for just such occasions, is moving to repeal as many as three of those rules. But the window to repeal even more probably has closed. 1....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

House votes to nix Trump methane rule

The House voted on Friday to get rid of a Trump administration rule that weakened regulation on a powerful greenhouse gas called methane. The measure, passed by the House in a 229-191 vote, has already been approved by the Senate and will now head to the White House for President Biden 's signature.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump's biggest political obstacle is Trump

Donald Trump is emerging from semi-hibernation and making his moves toward running in 2024. In doing so, Trump is showing that he is the same candidate who defeated the fumbling Hillary Clinton and also the same candidate who threw his re-election away to President Biden . As in 2016 and 2020 — and now for 2024 — Trump’s biggest obstacle to success is Trump.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Biden's 30x30 Plan Sidesteps the Extinction Crisis | Opinion

Roughly 12,000 plant and animal species in the U.S. are currently at risk of extinction. Saving these plants and animals is a project for which failure is not an option. It is welcome news that a key pillar of President Joe Biden's bold new environmental initiative is a plan to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and water by 2030. If this could be accomplished, it would go a long way toward combating the extinction crisis at the national level.