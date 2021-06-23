Cancel
AMA Passes ACR-Led Resolution Opposing Paying Patients to Switch Treatments

By American College of Rheumatology (ACR)
Newswise
 8 days ago

Newswise — ATLANTA – The American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates passed a resolution developed by the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) to oppose insurance companies providing financial incentives for patients to switch from their prescribed treatment to a payer-preferred treatment during its recent June 2021 Special Meeting. The ACR drafted the resolution after learning Cigna was notifying patients on Cosentyx (secukinumab) that they could qualify for a $500 pre-paid debit card for their medical expenses if they agreed to switch to a Cigna-preferred alternative.

