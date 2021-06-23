"Supreme Court Backs Cursing Cheerleader, But It's a Narrow Ruling," Explains @KenPaulson1, Director of @FreeSpeechMTSU.
When it comes to the free speech rights of students, it’s still 1969 in the U.S. Supreme Court. Today the court ruled 8-1 in favor of a disgruntled high school cheerleader who profanely posted her thoughts about the cheerleading program on Snapchat. That led to a one-year suspension from the program for Brandi Levy, the 14-year old who shared her disappointment at not making the varsity squad by declaring “F--- school, f---- cheer. f---everything.”www.newswise.com