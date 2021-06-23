Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

"Supreme Court Backs Cursing Cheerleader, But It's a Narrow Ruling," Explains @KenPaulson1, Director of @FreeSpeechMTSU.

By Middle Tennessee State University
Newswise
 8 days ago

When it comes to the free speech rights of students, it’s still 1969 in the U.S. Supreme Court. Today the court ruled 8-1 in favor of a disgruntled high school cheerleader who profanely posted her thoughts about the cheerleading program on Snapchat. That led to a one-year suspension from the program for Brandi Levy, the 14-year old who shared her disappointment at not making the varsity squad by declaring “F--- school, f---- cheer. f---everything.”

www.newswise.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleading#The Supreme Court#Freedom Of Speech#The U S Supreme Court#Tinker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
Vietnam
Related
Congress & Courtsazednews.com

What the Supreme Court’s ruling in cheerleader Snapchat case means for schools

What does a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week on a student’s off-campus speech mean for schools? Hear what a lawyer and a crisis communicator say. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Brandi Levy, a former high school cheerleader whose Pennsylvania public school disciplined the then freshman by suspending her from the junior varsity cheer team for a year after she made a Snapchat post after school from a local convenience store after she learned she did not make the varsity cheer team that said, “F——— school f——— softball f——— cheer f——— everything” with two images including a photo of a raised middle finger.
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court just made Citizens United even worse

In its infamous decision in Citizens United v. FEC (2010), the Supreme Court tossed a bone to lawmakers seeking to regulate money in politics. With a few exceptions, Citizens United stripped the government of its power to limit the amount of spending on elections, especially by corporations. But the decision also gave the Court’s blessing to nearly all laws requiring campaigns and political organizations to disclose their donors.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court's Pipeline Decision Shows DC Still Has Adults In The Room

On Wednesday, June 29, the United States Supreme Court handed down one of its most important decisions in years. In the case of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC v. New Jersey, et al., by a narrow 5-4 margin, the Court affirmed the right of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC (PennEast LLC), a private company, to take by eminent domain certain lands in which the State of New Jersey claimed it had an interest in order for that company to build a natural gas pipeline. In so holding, the Court brushed aside New Jersey’s claim that such a taking violates the 11th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority decision.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court deals blow to immigrants in new ruling

U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled along ideological lines the government can indefinitely hold certain immigrants fighting deportation, even those concerned about persecution or torture in their native country. Ilya Shapiro, vice president at the Cato Institute and director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the case and its implications for immigration law.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Editorial: Let kids speak: The upshot of the Supreme Court's cursing cheerleader decision

The Supreme Court got it right when, in an 8-1 ruling Wednesday, it held that Pennsylvania cheerleader Brandi Levy couldn’t be suspended from the team for blurting on Snapchat “f--- cheer” after she didn’t make varsity. Overriding lower courts, the top bench vindicated the rights of students everywhere to be able to express themselves off school grounds and outside school hours.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

This Supreme Court guards the First Amendment — and neglects the Fourth

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 that the profane Snapchat posts of a cheerleader — disappointed that she wasn’t picked for the varsity squad — are protected speech, and that her school went too far when it suspended her from cheerleading for a year as a result. Writing for the majority, Justice Stephen G. Breyer concluded: “It might be tempting to dismiss” the cheerleader’s middle-finger and f-word-laden messages as “unworthy” of “robust First Amendment protections” But, he argued, “sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The big problem with Supreme Court's cheerleader ruling

Nicole Hemmer says the US Supreme Court's latest free-speech ruling in Mahanoy Area School Dist. v. B. L. -- involving a cheerleader, Snapchat and a string of four-letter words -- reinforces the historical murkiness of minors' political rights and was far too narrow to be adequate for students in a digital age.
Congress & CourtsABC News

Supreme Court rules in case involving cheerleader's profanity on social media, free speech

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in a major free speech case involving when schools can enforce rules of conduct on social media. The case involves Brandi Levy, who didn't make the varsity cut as a freshman cheerleader for her school, posting a vulgar message to the social media app Snapchat saying, "'F school, F cheer, F softball, F everything,'" she recounted to ABC News Live.   Days later, Lee’s school accused her of breaching a code of conduct and suspended her from cheerleading for an entire year.