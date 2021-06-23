Is This The Real Meaning Behind Lilibet Diana's Name?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new addition to their family is all royal fans can talk about — and that includes her symbolic name. Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, 2021, with a birth announcement that divulged how "blessed" the couple felt in light of her arrival (via BBC). The royal pair wrote on their charity Archewell's website that "Lili" is "more than [they] could have ever imagined," assuring both mother and child were "healthy and well." Born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Lilibet's birth was markedly different from brother Archie's, who was born at Westminster's Portland Hospital in the United Kingdom. (via People). Although Archie had a very royal birth announcement at Windsor Castle, and Lili's birth has been casual and Californian, the newest Mountbatten-Windsor's name pays homage to the monarchy in several ways.