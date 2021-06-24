Maggie Steffens, Ashleigh Johnson Lead Team USA Olympic Water Polo Roster
U.S. Olympic Women’s Water Polo Team Head Coach Adam Krikorian announced the 13 athletes that will be nominated to represent Team USA at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics at a press conference in Los Angeles. Final approval of the selections is required by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and will be announced at a later date. The roster for the two-time defending Olympic champions and three-time defending World Champions features eight returners from the Rio Olympic Games and two-returners from the London Olympic Games. Two-time Olympic champions Maggie Steffens (captain) and Melissa Seidemann anchor a squad that will welcome five first-time Olympians.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com