Who Jennifer Aniston is dating is often the topic of conversation in the tabloid world. Since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2017, the actress has been linked to numerous beaus throughout Hollywood. Some of those names even have connections to her past, including Brad Pitt, John Mayer, and David Schwimmer. Gossip Cop has covered quite a few of those stories in the last year alone. Let’s look back and see if we can figure out whether or not Aniston is on a break from men.