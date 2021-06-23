Janet Hubert to Star Alongside Gabrielle Union and La La Anthony in New Film

Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her pal La La Anthony, as she celebrated her 39th birthday after filing for divorce from her husband Carmelo. Kim Kardashian is celebrating her old friend La La Anthony. The reality star threw it back to the 2000s when she took to Instagram on June 25 to share a series of pics with the stunning TV personality. “Happy Birthday to my bestie @lala Looking for pictures to post for your birthday really brought me through memory lane,” she began. “So many laughs, cries and every emotion in between! You are the true definition of a real friend, and a ride or die loyal bestie! Cheers to celebrating you today on this special day! I love you til the end!!!”