Janet Hubert to Star Alongside Gabrielle Union and La La Anthony in New Film
(Source: www.rollingout.com) – By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | June 22, 2021 | 0 – Veteran actress Janet Hubert, who’ll always be remembered as Aunt Viv from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” is making a huge comeback this year. Hubert has been cast in the upcoming Netflix film “The Perfect Find,” which also will star Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, La La Anthony and Aisha Hinds. As previously reported, Hubert was added to the cast of the TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.jacksonvillefreepress.com