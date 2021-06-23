Kidoz Launches on Stockhouse to Increase Investor Awareness

On June 14, 2021, S&P Global Ratings published a commentary, "The Energy Transition: ESG Concerns Are Starting To Present Capital Market Challenges To North American Energy Companies," that discussed recent bond issuance trends, their implications for credit quality, and future capital market access. Our research indicates investors' growing focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors and credit risk could be affecting demand and pricing for oil and gas companies' new debt issuance, although these companies continue to have ample market access. Furthermore, rising stakeholder support for greater investment by oil and gas companies in renewable energy infrastructure has forced changes in board compositions and institutional investor divestments.