USA Sets Women’s Soccer Team for Olympics—Leaving Behind Some World Cup Stars

The U.S. Women’s national soccer team announced its 2020 Olympics roster Wednesday, featuring returning stars like Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd. The 18-person lineup is especially significant for Lloyd, who vowed in 2019 after the team’s win at the World Cup to make her fourth Olympics before retiring. That goal was pushed back due to COVID-19 and a knee surgery, putting almost two years in between qualifying matches. Lloyd will be the oldest U.S. woman to compete in Olympic soccer. Not all World Cup champions are joining—Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris were not chosen for the team. “To say I’m not disappointed would be a massive understatement,” Harris wrote on Instagram. She said she’d found comfort in her daughter with Kreiger, who she married last year. “I want to wish the team and staff nothing but the best.”