Turmeric has been in use for over 4000 years in India and a few other eastern countries. It is one of the staple spices among Indian households. Turmeric has been long hailed for its medicinal properties and is widely used in Indian cuisine. Not only does it add taste, but it also brings in a lot of health benefits as well. Long before the advent of allopathy, people used to apply turmeric on wounds and cuts. And there are many such benefits one could enjoy by incorporating it in their diet and lifestyle.