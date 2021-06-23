Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA Leader Explains Rationale Leading to Controversial Alzheimer's Drug Approval

By Deborah Brauser
Medscape News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a detailed and documented account of how it arrived at its decision to approve the controversial Alzheimer's drug aducanumab (Aduhelm, Biogen/Eisai), including the release of several internal documents. In a letter sent to members of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation...

www.medscape.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Cder#Md#Medscape Medical News#Office Of Neurology#Summary Review Memorandum#Office Of New Drugs#The Advisory Committee#Medscape Neurology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Facebook
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

Medication is typically prescribed to help improve the quality of life for those who take it. And while, in many cases, prescription medication can have profoundly positive effects for those who take it, there are some notable exceptions. Right now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning users of one particular prescription to call their doctor immediately due to the serious health risk it may pose. Read on to discover if your prescription medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
PharmaceuticalsConnecticut Post

A Timeline of Opioids in America

Purdue Pharma’s top-selling opioid, OxyContin, was approved by the Food & Drug Administration in December 1995. Since then, it has frequently attracted regulators’ attention and has became the focus of several thousand lawsuits that allege the company fueled the opioid crisis by deceptively marketing the drug. Purdue has denied the lawsuits’ accusations that it engaged in misconduct that contributed to the opioid epidemic.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Hill

How 'compounding pharmacies' can prevent the next drug crisis

As the last year-plus has shown, regulations that seem to make sense in ordinary times can sometimes be revealed to have serious shortcomings during an emergency. In the public health sphere alone, regulations governing telehealth services, occupational licenses, and the authority of pharmacists to test for and immunize against COVID-19 have been relaxed or waived altogether. If these regulations (and others) had not been scaled back, the devastation wrought by the pandemic could have been far worse.
Healthhealthday.com

Lilly to Seek FDA Approval for New Drug for Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Fresh on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the controversial Alzheimer disease drug Aduhelm, the maker of a second medicine that works in similar fashion said Thursday it hopes to apply for approval of its medication later this year.
IndustryFOXBusiness

FDA approved Biogen Alzheimer’s drug despite some staff concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first new Alzheimer’s drug in decades over the objection of agency statisticians who said there was insufficient evidence to support approval, according to newly released internal memos. In the internal memos released Tuesday, FDA officials discussed whether to approve the drug from...
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

Another Biogen Alzheimer's drug expedited by the FDA

Just weeks after winning approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm — a decision that continues to be mired in controversy — Biogen Inc. has scored breakthrough therapy designation for another, similar drug called lecanemab. The designation means that the FDA will now expedite...
ScienceThe Cherokeean Herald

FDA approves new Alzheimer’s treatment

The approval of the drug aducanumab by the Food & Drug Administration for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease marks a new day for millions of Americans. Aducanumab, also known by its brand name of Aduhelm, is the first drug shown to slow Alzheimer’s disease and is the beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer’s treatments.
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes Drug for Treatment of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Actemra is not authorized for use in outpatients with COVID-19. In clinical trials of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, Actemra in addition to the routine care patients receive for treatment of COVID-19, which included corticosteroid therapy, was shown to reduce the risk of death through 28 days of follow-up and decrease the amount of time patients remained hospitalized. The risk of patients being placed on ventilators or death through 28 days of follow-up was also decreased.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eli Lilly jumps 10% after it says it will seek approval for its Alzheimer's drug following designation as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA

Eli Lilly jumped 10% on Thursday after the company said it would seek accelerated approval for its Alzheimer's drug. Donanemab received a breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA on Thursday following phase two data. The move comes just weeks after Biogen received FDA approval for its Alzheimer's drug despite criticisms...
HealthRoll Call Online

Medicare demo emerges as coverage option for Alzheimer’s drug

The decision on how to cover an expensive and controversial new Alzheimer’s drug could be settled by letting Medicare run its own trial to study payment and treatment implications. Aduhelm, from drugmakers Biogen and Eisai, won accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month despite objections from...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Fox News

FDA authorizes Roche drug for severely ill COVID-19 patients

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval to Roche’s Actemra (tocilizumab) to boost outcomes among hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen and steroid medications. Data from clinical trials among over 5,600 hospitalized patients indicated infusions, in addition to routine care, cut patients' length of hospital stay and reduced the risk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy