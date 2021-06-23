Here’s When Your Favorite Cirque Shows Reopen in Las Vegas

It’s time to brunch again. Name another destination city that does decadent daytime dining the way Las Vegas does. It’s OK, we’ll wait. That’s enough. Stop thinking and start making plans. If fine French cuisine crafted in an innovative, over-the-top way sounds like your jam, begin your Vegas brunch tour at Bardot Brasserie (877.230.2742). Chef Michael Mina’s restaurant at Aria is all about the classics at dinnertime, but the brunch menu is fueled by fun. Start with a peerless pastry basket and a huge chilled seafood tower to share with your crew, then consider a thick slab of brioche French toast with vanilla bean mascarpone, the Hunter’s Waffle with duck confit and two poached eggs, crab eggs Benedict resting on flaky vol-au-vent pastry or braised prime beef short rib hash with Madeira-glazed mushrooms.