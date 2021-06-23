Here’s When Your Favorite Cirque Shows Reopen in Las Vegas

When it comes to Vegas, all I want to do is drink at a nice bar and eat at the buffets. I've been reviewing all my favorite restaurants in Vegas but now I want to introduce some of you to the best places to have a cocktail or two. Being in Vegas after the pandemic is over, you have to know where to go or else you'll be Yelping all night trying to find a good spot to hang out. Luckily, I have that covered for you. Keep reading to learn about some of my favorite lounges and bars to hang out at when in Vegas.