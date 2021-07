At the hospital, Michael, Willow, Jackie and Liz watch as Finn gives Chase the antidote. Suddenly Chase’s nose bleeds and he seizes. Liz ushers everyone out as Finn fights to save Chase. In the hall, Gregory arrives, and everyone is confused why the cure didn’t work. Finn emerges from the room and says Chase is stable, and he doesn’t know why the Trojan Course antidote using their DNA didn’t work. He’s sent Chase’s blood out to a lab and hopefully, they will find something he missed. Jackie and Gregory go in to see Chase, and Willow tells Michael she really thought Finn had this.