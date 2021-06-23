Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Furniture, TV tipping accidents brought to light by death of child

By Sydney Shadrix
KLTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KLTV) - The deadly dangers of unsecured furniture and TV tipping accidents are being brought into the light by various organizations. On July 12, 2013, Shreveport residents Taylor and Brittney Griffin lost their four-year-old son, Jackson, to a tragic accident. Jackson was playing in his room, when he climbed on his dresser, which held a 27-inch tube television. Jackson’s weight caused the furniture to fall forward. The TV then fell on Jackson, causing a traumatic brain injury that led to his death.

