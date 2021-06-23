Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gladstone Securities Hires Northeast Region Wholesaler, Announces Completion of External Wholesaling Team

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Gladstone Securities LLC ('Gladstone' or the 'Company'), an affiliated broker-dealer of The Gladstone Companies, that acts as dealer manager on alternative investment offerings for certain affiliated Gladstone funds, including Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) ('Gladstone Land') and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) ('Gladstone Commercial'), has hired Jade Clark as its External Wholesaler for the Northeast United States.

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Financial Advisors#Business Management#Wholesaling#Mclean#Gladstone Securities Llc#The Gladstone Companies#Gladstone Land#Gladstone Commercial#Company#Delaware Statutory Trusts#Arizona State University#The External Wholesaler#Business Administration#The University Of Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Utah Stateutahbusiness.com

New venture firm announced in Utah

SkyLab Ventures makes its debut in Utah with its $30 million Fund I. The new Murray-based venture fund focuses on early-stage investments in direct-to-consumer, e-commerce and SaaS-based startups. The firm was founded in October 2020 by Jesse Silva and Bensen Metcalf. Both are general partners and have extensive networks and backgrounds in investment, entrepreneurship, tech, and venture capital.
BusinessSFGate

SAM Announces Acquisition of Marbach

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. SAM Companies, the nation’s leading provider of geospatial and construction services, is pleased to announce that on June 25, 2021, it completed the acquisition of Marbach, Brady & Weaver, Inc. and Marbach-Palm, Inc., collectively known as Marbach, a multidisciplinary land surveying and engineering company operating in the Great Lakes region.
Quincy, MAtelecompetitor.com

Granite Announces Wholesale Voice Agreement with Cox Business

QUINCY, MASS. – JUNE 29, 2021 | Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a leading provider of communications solutions to businesses and governmental agencies throughout North America, today announced a wholesale agreement with Cox Business to deliver competitive local telephone service that benefits Granite’s customers utilizing Cox’s network. Granite, which is known for...
BusinessNetwork World

Cisco completes purchase of security risk-management firm

Cisco continues to bulk-up its security portfolio, this week closing the deal on risk-based management company Kenna Security for an undisclosed amount. Kenna’s Risk-Based Vulnerability Management system collects and analyzes security data to provide security teams with information about threats so they can prioritize remediation and better understand risks. The...
Businessbusinesswest.com

OMG Inc., OMG Roofing Products Announce Promotion, New Hire

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. recently promoted Josh Kelly to the position of senior vice president for Business Development. Meanwhile, OMG Roofing Products hired Elli-Ann Oskar as Sales and Marketing assistant. In his new role, Kelly will focus on strategic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, product development, licensing, as well...
Businessnddist.com

Industrial Distribution CEO Launches Management Consulting Company: Sellside Group

DALLAS — Veteran industrial distribution CEO David Weiss has announced the formation of SellSide Group, his new management consulting firm focused on one specific purpose: helping companies achieve the change most important to them. Meticulously crafted, their purpose addresses the vital need for executive-level insight within the industrial market. On...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hydromer Inc. Is Pleased To Announce The Addition Of A New Global Business Development Manager To Propel Growth

Concord, NC, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hydromer, Inc. (the "Company") (HYDI:OTC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Craig Hughes has recently joined the Hydromer family in the capacity of Global Business Development Manager reporting to Ravi Rangarajan, Vice President, Sales & Business Development. Mr. Hughes is a seasoned veteran in the chemical industry with extensive knowledge of Coatings and Adhesives among other products. He has multi-faceted experience gained through Product Development, Sales and Business Development roles at well-known global companies. Craig's academic background is impressive and includes a Ph.D in Organic Chemistry from the University of Florida and a Post Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham UK. His most recent professional background includes the positions of Business Development Manager with EMD Performance Materials Corporation, Sales Development roles with Siltech Corporation and Evonik Corporation, and Business Development and R&D Group Leader positions with Clariant Corporation.
BusinessTimes Union

Prabhat Mishra Promoted to Vice President of Finance at YES

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that Prabhat Mishra will be the company’s new Vice President of Finance. “Prabhat joined the company in August of 2019 as our...
Stevens Point, WIDaily Reporter

Boldt Company announces new hires

Heather Stoffel has joined Boldt as senior director of healthcare and will specialize in client relations, preconstruction, and team leadership for customers across the region from Boldt’s Wisconsin River Valley office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Stoffel has 25 years of experience working in the construction industry in Wisconsin and Michigan. She earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

Deephaven Names Two Regional Sales VPs Of Wholesale

Non-QM lender Deephaven Mortgage named Sunny Thiara and Luke Turner as regional sales vice presidents of wholesale. Non-QM lender Deephaven Mortgage named Sunny Thiara and Luke Turner as regional sales vice presidents of wholesale. Both Thiara and will be tasked with leading and mentoring Deephaven’s account executive teams, who will...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Runway Growth Capital LLC Announces New Senior Hires, Augmenting Its Finance And Accounting Team And Technology Origination Team

WOODSIDE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway" or the "Company"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today that it has hired Carmela Thomson to be the firm's first Vice President of Finance and Accounting, and Andy Weyer to the post of Managing Director, Technology for Runway's Origination team.
Portsmouth, NHconwaydailysun.com

Northeast Credit Union announces new president/CEO

PORTSMOUTH — Following a nationwide search, Northeast Credit Union’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Christopher “Chris” Parker as the organization’s next president/chief executive officer who will succeed long‐time CEO Timothy J. Collia, who earlier announced his retirement after 19 years as the CEO for Northeast and the former Woodlands Credit Union.
Businessdallassun.com

NMEX Announces the Hiring of Ricardo Esparza

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. (OTC PINK:NMEX) is pleased the hiring of Ricardo Esparza to join the Company effective June 20, 2021. Ricardo is a civil and environmental engineer who had been working at the Office of the Chief...
BusinessSFGate

Legion Announces Appointment of Executive Hires

Company continues to build momentum following $50M Series C funding round. Legion the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management, today announced it has appointed Jervis Williams as Chief Financial Officer and Dave Carter as Chief Revenue Officer. Both are new roles within the company, which recently announced its $50M Series C investment round.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Offering of Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred Stock") in an underwritten public offering. The public offering price and other terms are to be determined by negotiations between the Company and the underwriters. The Company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series G Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

$1.2B team leaves UBS, joins LPL, Gladstone

A newly independent team has left UBS Financial Services and joined one of LPL Financial’s offices of supervisory jurisdiction, Gladstone Wealth Partners. The 10-person practice, rebranded as Puzzle Wealth Solutions, is led by CEO John Klaas and COO David Millington. Based in Schaumburg, Ill., Puzzle has approximately $1.2 billion advisory and brokerage assets.