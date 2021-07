There are 18 events in the Middle Border Conference track and field meet. Points are awarded for athletes finishing in the top eight in each event. There are a total of 702 points that are divided up between the schools based on the how the athletes perform. The New Richmond Tigers girls team accumulated 148 team points, which was a scant two points better than the runner-up Osceola Chieftains. Certainly there are many areas where a team may look at the final results and say ‘would have, could have or should have.’