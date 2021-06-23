The Bottom Line: Lack of Medicaid expansion is blow to Missouri's economy

Thursday marked a major change in NCAA policy: College athletes may now profit off their name, image and likeness. Athletes celebrated on social media, soliciting offers from companies looking for new brand ambassadors and announcing new partnerships. Said University of Missouri football player Stacy Brown in a social media post announcing his first endorsement: “Let’s get PAID.” In other labor news, the June jobs report released Friday beat economists’ expectations. American employers added 850,000 jobs in the month, driven by significant gains in the service and hospitality sectors. The unemployment rate edged up to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. And, of course, this weekend is July Fourth, and companies catering to holiday celebrations are bracing for brisk business. Fireworks vendors and tourist attractions alike are hoping to chalk up this weekend as a decisive recovery from last year.