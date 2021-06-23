Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

The Bottom Line: Lack of Medicaid expansion is blow to Missouri's economy

Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEALTH AND ECONOMICS: The Missouri Legislature's failure to renew a Medicaid tax this spring and its refusal to fund Medicaid expansion both show a disregard for the health of Missouri's economy, Jim Gallagher and David Nicklaus agree. The voter-approved expansion would bring billions of federal dollars into the state and shore up rural hospitals.

www.mdjonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Legislature#Medicaid Expansion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Jefferson City, MOKMZU

Expansion of Medicaid deemed unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – AP – A Missouri judge has found that a voter-approved ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem Wednesday said the amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion. Under the Constitution, lawmakers can’t be forced to make appropriations unless the ballot measure includes a funding mechanism.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Lack of Medicaid expansion tied to lower coverage rate among Latinos, report finds

A report published by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and UnidosUS draws a link between state Medicaid expansions and coverage gaps for Latino parents and children. The June report notes that while there are widespread coverage disparities for Latino families, those disparities are accentuated in states where...
Missouri StateCourthouse News Service

Missouri Judge Strikes Down Voter-Approved State Medicaid Expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (CN) — A state judge struck down voter-approved Medicaid expansion on Wednesday, finding the referendum was unconstitutional because it lacked a funding mechanism. State voters approved the expansion, which would have made Medicaid available to an additional 275,000 low-income residents, in August 2020. The measure, which covers...
HealthStamford Advocate

Costs watched as Medicaid managed care begins in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After six years of preparations and delays, most of North Carolina's Medicaid recipients switched over to managed care Thursday with its developers hopeful the changes will mean improved health outcomes and controlled costs. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County...
HealthMeridian Star

State's chamber of commerce mulling Medicaid expansion

Scott Waller, president of the state’s chamber of commerce, said business leaders are likely to weigh in on the politically charged issue of Medicaid expansion before next year’s legislative session. “At the end of the day a healthy workforce is a vital component of moving our state and economy forward,”...
Jefferson City, MOFulton Sun

Crowd rallies for Medicaid expansion

Around 100 protestors gathered Thursday outside the Missouri Governor's Mansion to express support for expanding Medicaid, a measure heading to the Missouri Supreme Court this month. Missouri Jobs with Justice organized the protest, delivering pre-recorded messages it collected via a hotline, allowing participants to share their stories on the spot.
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: KC Ford factory plans more shutdowns; protestors rally for Medicaid expansion

Thursday marked a major change in NCAA policy: College athletes may now profit off their name, image and likeness. Athletes celebrated on social media, soliciting offers from companies looking for new brand ambassadors and announcing new partnerships. Said University of Missouri football player Stacy Brown in a social media post announcing his first endorsement: “Let’s get PAID.” In other labor news, the June jobs report released Friday beat economists’ expectations. American employers added 850,000 jobs in the month, driven by significant gains in the service and hospitality sectors. The unemployment rate edged up to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. And, of course, this weekend is July Fourth, and companies catering to holiday celebrations are bracing for brisk business. Fireworks vendors and tourist attractions alike are hoping to chalk up this weekend as a decisive recovery from last year.
Missouri Stateshowmeprogress.com

Solidarity – Medicaid Expansion – Rally and March – Jefferson City, Missouri – July 1, 2021

Late Thursday morning in Jefferson City around one hundred fifty supporters of Medicaid expansion in Missouri rallied in front the Governor’s Mansion. If the right wingnut controlled General Assembly had honored the wishes of voters and the explicit language they approved for inclusion in the Missouri Constitution access to health care for hundreds of thousands of Missourians would have started on July 1st.
Pennsylvania StateIndiana Gazette

Pennsylvania to hold on to $5B in ARP funds

(The Center Square) – The state of Pennsylvania received an additional $7.3 billion in its coffers from the American Rescue Plan Act but is holding on to the majority of the funds. Pennsylvania ended the 2020-2021 budget year with a $3 billion surplus and lawmakers chose to save the surplus...