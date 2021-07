Brisket is one of those meats that I feel a lot of people are nervous about cooking. For one, its usually a big cut of meat and two, it can be a little pricey, so you don’t want to ruin it. Well, we are here to help! We have created a recipe for you that you can’t really mess up and it is 4 ingredients: brisket, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. The key to this recipe is that the smoke from the Traeger Grill (or whatever smoker you use) adds to the flavor of the meat. We are keeping this recipe simple because we also want to show you a few ways that you can repurpose and use brisket as a meal prep for the week.