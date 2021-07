“Children of Virtue and Vengeance” by Tomi Adeyemi. After reading the first book, “Children of Blood and Bone,” getting to read the sequel, “Children of Virtue and Vengeance,” was so exciting! I can’t wait for the third book of this series to come out this year! I highly recommend listening to the audiobooks, as they are read by my favorite narrator, Bahni Turpin. Tomi Adeyemi is a master story weaver and wraps the reader in suspense with emotion and tension in these magical books with a fight be bring magic back and the right to live and use that magic. Even up to the very last sentence in this book, I was on my toes and never knew what was about to happen. The books were full of surprises and I’m eagerly awaiting book three!