No more tolls for Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP)– At the end of the month, motorists traveling Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway will no longer have to pay a toll. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said it will stop collecting tolls June 30. At 11:59:59 p.m., the department said in a news release that bonds issued to build the parkway will be paid off and tolls will end as required under state law. Signs will be in place July 1 urging drivers to slow down but not to stop as they travel through the toll plaza, which will be removed in the coming months. The parkway opened in 1998 as a limited access route connecting the north end and south end of the island.