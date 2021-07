Single-game sports betting on CFL games aims to become legalized with the passage of bill C-218, but is that enough to rejuvenate the CFL business model heading into the 2021 season and beyond? We chat with Nic Sulsky of PointsBet Canada and Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun to get their perspectives on single-game sports betting and how being able to gamble on CFL games may or may not increase the interest of CFL in casual fans. We also tackle the latest in the XFL bankruptcy case as it relates to the player payouts. All is not what it seems and we get to the bottom of all of this and more CFL news as it relates to the 2021 season. Finally, we recap The Spring League’s championship game the Mega Bowl and talk to Jackson Leonard a former TSL standout about his time with Brian Woods and get his thoughts on the USL relaunch.