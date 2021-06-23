Cancel
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT WEXFORD COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENT'S ESTATE CASE NO. AND JUDGE 2021-9617-DE HON. EDWARD D. VAN ALST Court address: 437 E. Division Street, Cadillac, Michigan 49601. Court telephone no. (231) 779-9510. Estate of Florence Irene Lewis, deceased. Date of birth: 11/10/1920. Notice to creditors: The decedent, Florence Irene Lewis, died May 26, 2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Susan J. Rollo, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 437 E. Division Street, Cadillac and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Dated: June 23, 2021 Mara Raven Spence (P57349), 100 E. Chapin Street, Suite C, Cadillac, Michigan 49601, 231-444-6477 Susan J. Rollo, 1009 - 2nd Avenue, Cadillac, Michigan 49601, 231-775-2752 June 23.

