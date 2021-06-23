The Tokyo Olympics Officially Start in One Month! What to Know and How to Watch
The start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics is drawing near after the Games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From July 21 to Aug. 8, the world's biggest sporting event will occur in Japan - though might look a bit different from past Games. In March, Olympic officials barred overseas guests from attending the event, including the families of athletes. Only Japanese residents themselves will be allowed to watch from the stands.people.com