After more than 21 years of service, Judge Thomas H. Newton is retiring from the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District next week. “Everyone who has been privileged to work with Judge Newton will tell you the same thing. Judge Newton’s imprint on our court has been of immeasurable value: his ever-present smile; his congenial, gracious and respectful manner; his commitment to fairness and neutral decision making; the seriousness with which he approached his work, aware that even routine issues were of the utmost importance; and his view of those who work at the court of appeals as part of his court family,” Western District Chief Judge Cynthia L. Martin said in a statement.