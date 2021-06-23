Crude oil is bullish 6/23/21

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied again during the course of the trading session to break above the $75 level but has given back just a little bit of the gains. OPEC has announced that they are going to increase output by only 400,000 barrels, which is lower than originally anticipated. Furthermore, this is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of demand later this year, so I think traders are trying to get in front of that and take advantage of any possible dips and value. With this being the case, I have no interest in shorting and I think that the $70 level will now offer your “floor the market.”