Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Crude oil is bullish 6/23/21

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $58.35 from that open at $15.37 in the (N20). The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $15.70. On a short-term basis: Decent trade above $73.67 (+1.3 tics per/hour starting at 9:00am) should bring in continued higher trade; but if we break above here decently and back below decently, look for decent pressure to come in. Decent trade below $70.39 (+1 tic per/hour starting at 9:00am) will project this downward $3.20 (+); but if we break below here decently and back above decently, look for decent short covering to come in. Today has a good likelihood of seeing range expansion.

www.kitco.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Commodities Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: Crude rallies after smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output increase

Crude futures settled higher July 1 after a smaller-than-expected bump in OPEC+ crude output, even as the group's monitoring committee adjourned without a production recommendation. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX August WTI settled $1.76 higher at $75.23/b and ICE September Brent settled...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Rally Towards Jobs Report

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied again during the course of the trading session to break above the $75 level but has given back just a little bit of the gains. OPEC has announced that they are going to increase output by only 400,000 barrels, which is lower than originally anticipated. Furthermore, this is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of demand later this year, so I think traders are trying to get in front of that and take advantage of any possible dips and value. With this being the case, I have no interest in shorting and I think that the $70 level will now offer your “floor the market.”
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures steady as market awaits clarity on OPEC+ output plans

0226 GMT: Crude oil futures were steady during mid-morning trade in Asia July 2 as the market awaited clarity on OPEC+'s production plans for August onwards, after the producer group failed to reach consensus at a fractious July 1 Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
New York City, NYMetro International

Oil prices up 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about 2% on Thursday on indications that OPEC+ producers could increase output more slowly than expected in coming months, while rising global fuel demand would continue to tighten supply. Brent crude was up $1.23, or 1.7%, to $75.85 a barrel by 12:38 p.m. EDT...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 6.7 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 452.3million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of June 25, 2021.
Trafficaustinnews.net

Oil prices rise after drop in U.S. inventories

NEW YORK, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Wednesday after data showed a hefty drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 49 cents to settle at 73.47 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 37 cents to close at 75.13 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Higher After Data Shows Another Drop In Crude Inventories

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Wednesday, lifted by data showing another weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories. Traders also looked ahead to the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, with regard to increasing crude production from August. The OPEC+ will announce its decision on Thursday.
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil rises on lower U.S. stockpiles, demand recovery

NEW YORK – Oil prices rose on Wednesday, heading for monthly and quarterly gains, after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles were shrinking and an OPEC report foresaw an undersupplied market this year. The Brent crude contract for August, due to expire on Wednesday, was up 28 cents, or 0.4% at...
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases

Oil prices are steady on Wednesday after API reported a larger-than-expected fall in crude inventories. OPEC+ will meet to discuss easing pandemic-era production cuts on Thursday. WTI is challenging a key chart resistance at $73.5, but upward momentum is fading. Crude oil prices held gains during Wednesday’s APAC session, trading...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

U.S. crude inventories depleting at record pace on surging oil demand

(Bloomberg) --Crude inventories in the U.S. are falling at the fastest rate in decades as demand continues to rebound, prompting a rally in the oil futures market. Over the last four weeks total stockpiles, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, have fallen at a rate of 1.15 million barrels a day, marking the largest four-week decline on a rolling basis in Energy Information Administration Data going back to 1982.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Goldman says more OPEC+ supply needed to balance oil market

Goldman Sachs Commodities Research said more oil production is needed from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) to balance the market by 2022 as supply risk looms elsewhere. The U.S. bank forecast oil demand to rise by an additional 2.2 million barrels per day (mbpd) by...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures spike, then trim gains after fall in crude inventories

Oil futures remained in positive territory but off session highs Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.7 million barrels in the week ended June 25. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $73.21 a barrel. Crude spiked to a session high at $74.14 after the EIA data. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had looked for crude stocks to fall by 4.7 million barrels. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade group, had reported an 8.2 million barrel fall in inventories late Tuesday, according to sources.
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Drops as COVID-19 Surges Threaten Fuel Demand Outlook

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.4% to $74.42 a barrel by 0651 GMT, after slumping 2% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $72.72 a barrel, extending a 1.5% loss on Monday. The flare-up in cases of the Delta variant...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

API data said to show large drop in U.S. crude inventories

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade group, reported Tuesday afternoon that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 8.15 million barrels last week, according to a source who cited the data. API also saw gasoline inventories rose by 2.42 million barrels, while distillate supplies were up 428,000 barrels, the source said. Supplies at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for New York Mercantile Exchange oil futures, were seen down 1.32 million barrels. Data from the Energy Information Administration is due Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts look for crude stocks, on average, to fall by 4.7 million barrels, while gasoline supplies are seen down by 700,000 barrels; distillate stocks were expected to rise by 100,000 barrels. Oil futures were trading above their closing level from earlier Tuesday, with August West Texas Intermediate crude changing hands at $73.45 a barrel in electronic trade, after finishing the regular session at $72.98.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Demand Optimism Outweighs Covid Fears

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices pushed higher Tuesday, reversing earlier losses as continued hopes of strong demand in the second half of the year overshadowed concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), U.S. crude was up 1% at $73.63 a barrel, while Brent was up 0.9%...
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin entering a bullish correction or trend 6/23/21

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far, but this is now ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and bounced $4,510 settling back above $30,205. I warned that holding the exhaustion area and settling back above the $30,205 low is an early warning this move down from the high may be over, and the overnight break back above $32,815 (+5 per/hour) gives this added confirmation and also warns of decent renewed strength, likely for days/weeks and a likely run toward $41,330 (++). CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.