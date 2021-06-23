Crude oil is bullish 6/23/21
On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $58.35 from that open at $15.37 in the (N20). The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $15.70. On a short-term basis: Decent trade above $73.67 (+1.3 tics per/hour starting at 9:00am) should bring in continued higher trade; but if we break above here decently and back below decently, look for decent pressure to come in. Decent trade below $70.39 (+1 tic per/hour starting at 9:00am) will project this downward $3.20 (+); but if we break below here decently and back above decently, look for decent short covering to come in. Today has a good likelihood of seeing range expansion.www.kitco.com