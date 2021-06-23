Report: Clergy abuse in Iowa was ‘overwhelming’ but now rare

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans no longer have to get a permit to purchase or carry a handgun under a new state law that takes effect today (Thursday). You still have to undergo a background check to buy a gun from a federally-licensed dealer. Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says he’s concerned some Iowans will mistake the new law to mean that everyone is allowed to carry a handgun. He says people who have been convicted of domestic violence, a felony or been adjudicated mentally ill are prohibited from carrying a weapon. The new state law makes it legal for Iowans to conduct private gun sales without permits or background checks, but they could be charged with a felony if they sell a gun to someone they know or should know is prohibited from having a gun. Thompson, who is the president of the Iowa Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association, says he hopes Iowans will continue to apply for permits through their sheriff’s office even though it’s now optional.