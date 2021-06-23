Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Report: Clergy abuse in Iowa was ‘overwhelming’ but now rare

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2wqe_0adLbMS000

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A three-year review by Iowa’s attorney general has found that Roman Catholic priests sexually abused minors across the state for decades while church leaders covered it up, but reforms implemented since 2002 have ended the crisis. A report issued Wednesday by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said the number of complaints, victims and the duration of the abuse was “overwhelming” and the “cover-up was extensive.” But it found that only five Iowa priests have been accused of misconduct since 2002. The report said bishops who participated in concealing past problems are no longer in charge in Iowa. Miller said that key reforms implemented since 2002 are working, reducing the number of complaints.

Community Policy
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priests#Clergy#Ap#Roman Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

New Law Allows Iowa Parents to Certify Driver’s Education

(Des Moines, IA) — A new Iowa law that goes into effect today (Thursday) lets the parents of teenagers certify they’ve taught their child to drive, so the teen can take the tests to get a driver’s license. Homeschooling parents like Republican Representative Joel Fry of Osceola have had this authority for the past decade and this extends it to all Iowa parents. Fry said, “I can tell you the amount of time that I spent with that child in driver’s education far outweighs the amount of time I went through driver’s education in the school system.” Under previous law, teenagers in public and private schools had to pass a driver’s ed class in their school or a commercial driving school — or complete the D-O-T’s online course before taking the written and driving tests for a driver’s license. Any Iowa parent with a valid driver’s license can now certify they’ve covered that material and completed behind-the-wheel training with their child.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s New Gun Permit Law Takes Effect July 1st

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans no longer have to get a permit to purchase or carry a handgun under a new state law that takes effect today (Thursday). You still have to undergo a background check to buy a gun from a federally-licensed dealer. Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says he’s concerned some Iowans will mistake the new law to mean that everyone is allowed to carry a handgun. He says people who have been convicted of domestic violence, a felony or been adjudicated mentally ill are prohibited from carrying a weapon. The new state law makes it legal for Iowans to conduct private gun sales without permits or background checks, but they could be charged with a felony if they sell a gun to someone they know or should know is prohibited from having a gun. Thompson, who is the president of the Iowa Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association, says he hopes Iowans will continue to apply for permits through their sheriff’s office even though it’s now optional.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Court overturns gay bias verdict against ex-Iowa governor

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad did not illegally discriminate or retaliate against a gay state official — overturning a landmark $1.5 million jury verdict. The court on Wednesday found a lack of evidence to show Branstad, a former U.S. ambassador to China, discriminated against then-Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey because of his sexual orientation. Godfrey was widely known as openly gay, but justices say there is no proof Branstad was aware of Godfrey’s sexual orientation before asking him to resign and slashing his salary when Godfrey refused. The ruling overturned a 2019 verdict that found Branstad, a Republican, violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Jurors had awarded Godfrey, a Democrat, $1.5 million in damages.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Damaging Oil Pipeline Equipment

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging oil pipeline equipment and setting fires. The federal judge also ordered 39-year-old Jessica Rae Reznicek to pay more than three million dollars in restitution. The co-defendant in the case, Ruby Montoya, will be sentenced at a later date. The Des Moines women damaged valves and set fire to construction equipment along the pipeline that crosses Iowa and three other states from 2016 to 2017. The two released a statement before their arrest admitting the vandalism.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for 2 SE Iowa Counties

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Davis and Van Buren counties. The action by the governor comes in response to severe weather that started June 24th and continues to impact the area. The proclamation opens the door for state resources to be used to help the area respond to and recover from the storm damage. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and the Disaster Case Management programs have been activated for qualifying residents.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa May Find Out What The Fourth Of July Is Like Without Fireworks

(Des Moines, IA) — Nobody wants it, but some parts of Iowa may find out what the Fourth of July is like without fireworks. National distributors are reporting a shortage due to shipping delays from China. One Iowa supplier says he was able to stay ahead of the problem by ordering in bulk following last year. Even if your favorite fireworks stand has the products you want, get ready to pay a little more. Prices have been pushed higher while the demand is outpacing the supply.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s First African-American Woman Mayor Dies in Clinton

(Clinton, IA) — Folks in the Clinton area are mourning the loss of Iowa’s first female African-American mayor. LaMetta Wynn was elected mayor of Clinton in 1995 and recently died at age 87. Wynn served on the Clinton School Board for 12 years before being elected mayor of Clinton in three straight elections. She was recognized in Iowa and across the U-S and attracted interviews for her place in Iowa history. Three Iowa governors also appointed Wynne to state commissions. There’s a funeral for Wynn Friday in Clinton.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa

LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — Officials in south-central Iowa are responding to a small plane crash at the Lamoni Municipal Airport. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office tells television station KCCI that reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. Thursday, and first responders confirmed that a plane crashed near the south end of the airport’s runway. Authorities have not released other details, including whether anyone was killed or hurt in the crash. People working near the crash site told KCCI that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Relatively Quiet Peak Tornado Season in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The peak season for tornadoes in Iowa ends today (Wednesday) and April, May and June have been relatively quiet for severe storms. National Weather Service meteorologist Kenny Podrazik says it’s been a fairly quiet year with only six tornadoes confirmed in the state through June. He says statewide totals would typically average 34 or 35 tornadoes through the end of this month. Podrazik says he’s totally fine with being below normal for tornadoes. He says it’s possible to see tornadoes during a secondary season in July and we definitely get some storms in August. The derecho that tore across Iowa on August 10th of last year was the most damaging thunderstorm in U-S history.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Adams County EMA Director explains new version Alert Iowa

(Corning) The State of Iowa’s initial Emergency Alert Notification System will go out of date by the end of the day on Wednesday, June 30th. User flexibility is one of the main differences from the original Alert Iowa to the new one. Adams County Emergency Management Director Bill Lyddon encourages individuals to sign up for the new alert system. It is up and running now and will be the exclusive notification system beginning on Thursday. “You can go in there and set up an account to choose which alerts you want. You can also go back in and change those in any what that you want to.”
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29 to 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30th. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports four additional positive tests in Fremont County, three in...
Waterloo, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Authorities Look For 2 Persons Of Interest In Waterloo Homicide

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa authorities say they are looking for two persons of interest in a Waterloo homicide last month. Investigators say Dayton Matlock was killed and two women were injured in a shooting. Authorities are searching for Marcus Sykes and Shireca Wilson. Police say the two may still be together, but at least one of them is believed to have fled to Des Moines. Authorities haven’t said what led up to the shooting.