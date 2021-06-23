Ritz Cracker Peanut Butter Sandwich Pops Are Perfect For Summer Parties

As temperatures rise and summer gets into full swing, the last thing you want to do is turn on your oven to bake. That’s why we love this recipe for marbled chocolate peanut butter cookies made with Ritz crackers. These little treats require no baking, and since they are decorated with red, blue and white swirls, they are perfect for July 4th celebrations!

Even though these cookies look complicated thanks to the pretty marbling, they are so simple to make, even your kids can help you whip them up.

Best of all, the recipe only calls for a handful of ingredients, most of which you probably already have on hand. First, you’ll need a box of Ritz crackers (just the traditional kind, unflavored). Then, gather up a jar of peanut butter, white chocolate, and red and blue food coloring. (Note: If you aren’t making these for Fourth of July, you don’t have to use red and blue colors. You can do pink, purple, blue, etc. whatever suits your party theme.)

Adobe

But considering July 4th is almost here, red and blue are the perfect celebratory colors. Spread the peanut butter of your choice onto a Ritz cracker, then top it with another Ritz cracker. Repeat until you have a little army of sandwich cookies, and then put them in the freezer to chill while you prepare your melted white chocolate.

Once you dip the cookies into the chocolate mixture, you can sprinkle them with red, white and blue sprinkles or sanding sugar if you wish.

You can also make these cookies into pops by inserting a popsicle stick into the peanut butter sandwiches, so they can be fully immersed in the white chocolate coating. Find the full recipe over at The Forked Spoon.

The Forked Spoon

Not a fan of white chocolate? You can use milk chocolate or dark chocolate instead. You won’t be able to create a cool marbling effect with red and blue food coloring, but you can still dip it into red, white and blue sprinkles to create those Fourth of July vibes.