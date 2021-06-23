Cancel
Fed Says Rise In Inflation Is Pandemic Related And Should Ease Over Time

NPR
 12 days ago

The price of consumer goods is rising. In May, prices broadly were up 5% from May of last year. That's the biggest year-over-year rise since 2008. How worried should Americans be? Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says inflation is likely a short-term phenomenon that's linked to the recovery from the pandemic.

