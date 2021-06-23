Britney Spears Is Headed To Court To Address Her Conservatorship. Here's What To Know
For the past 13 years, Britney Spears has not been in charge of her money or some basic aspects of her own life. She's in a court-mandated arrangement called a conservatorship that essentially leaves her in the care of her father. This afternoon, Britney will appear remotely at a Los Angeles Superior Court hearing to speak directly to the judge in her case. NPR's Anastasia Tsioulcas has been following this story. Good morning, Anastasia.