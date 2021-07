3:24AM in Ten Thousand Islands General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. From doing some online research, is the boat ramp at Everglades rod and gun club the only ramp in Everglades City? It looks like Glades Haven was sold in 2019 and not operational....... Are there any other ramps or is the Rod and Gun club the best one? Launching a 20' Lake and Bay. I know there is also one in Chokoloskee at island park marina.....is that ramp better? It seems EC is easier to Navigate to the gulf to.....I always seem to get that pass from Smallwoods to the mangrove creek wrong! (Luckily it wasn't in my own boat).