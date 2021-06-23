Lord’s Minute: Dead Space Reboot Imminent?
Welcome to the Lord's Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Editor-in-Chief Josh Reding is joined by Lord Addict to discuss rumors of Dead Space returning. The iconic horror franchise was a staple just a generation ago. Since 2013, Dead Space has been, well, dead. Now it looks like EA motive, developer of Star Wars Squadrons may be taking up the reins. Let's dig in.