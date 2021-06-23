Lord’s Minute: Dead Space Reboot Imminent?

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, our very own Ty Swinson is joined by the Iron Lord himself King David. Together they sit down to discuss the ups and downs of E3 this past week. From the highlights of the Xbox conference as well some of the most ridiculous moments of E3. There is a lot to discuss, so jump right into the latest installment of the Lord’s Minute, and let us know how you felt about E3 this year.