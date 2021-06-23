Cancel
Ferguson, Warnock introduce rural healthcare legislation

By Baker Owens
insideradvantage.com
 13 days ago

To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. Since 2010, Georgia has had eight rural hospitals close. Nationwide, that number is more than 130. Covid-19 exacerbated an already bad situation and the rate of closures picked up, with more than 20 closing last year. Patients were putting off treatment and appointments, and hospitals had limits anyway, and these low patient volumes made the already significant financial strain catastrophic.

