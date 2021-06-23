Jacques Mushagasha MA ’16: ‘On World Refugee Day, Let’s Rekindle Hope’

Jacques Mushagasha MA ’16 shared this op-ed in the June 19, 2021, Daily News-Record. He is a mediator for the Supreme Court of Virginia focusing on juvenile and family court, president of the Congolese Community of Harrisonburg and president of the Africa Network Initiative, which works with immigrant entrepreneurs in Virginia to grow small businesses. He was also featured in a June 21, 2021 article about World Refugee Day celebrations in Harrisonburg.