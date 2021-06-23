Cancel
Women's Health

Pandemic May Have Created a 'Baby Bust,' Not Boom

doctorslounge.com
 June 23, 2021

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The pandemic not only cost hundreds of thousands of American lives, but it also appears to have triggered a deep drop in births, U.S. health officials reported Wednesday. Until 2020, the birth rate had been declining about 2%...

www.doctorslounge.com
Washington County, WI

BABY BOOM?

WASHINGTON COUNTY — As the pandemic comes to an end, the county may experience a different type of surge this summer — a baby surge. One family experienced a baby boom of their own this year as Brittany Hefter and her two sisters all had baby girls within five weeks of one another.
Coronavirus baby bust

Coronavirus baby bust

One thing we don’t yet know is how much of [the change in California] is driven by people moving around, rather than just changes in birth rates. California in 2019 had more people leaving the state (before the pandemic) than before, and presumably there have been essentially no international immigrants in 2020. Hawaii also has some “birth tourism”, which probably didn’t happen in 2020, and has had a bad year for tourism generally. . . .
Women's Health
The Hill

Pandemic baby bust: Births drop by fastest rate in 50 years

The number of American women who gave birth last year fell precipitously over 2019, as provisional government data shows a national baby bust getting worse during the coronavirus pandemic. A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found births...
TrafficWTAX

Pandemic may have permanently changed rush hour

Rush hour isn’t quite so rushed in the early morning hours anymore. And it’s not just an hour, either. While Americans are gradually getting back to some semblance of normal, traffic data suggests that the morning drive has changed drastically – and it may never go back to pre-COVID patterns. In short, rush-hour traffic is more spread out and, generally, has shifted later in the morning as Americans are more able to avoid heavy traffic periods due to remote work, according to traffic data analyzed for USA TODAY by Wejo, which tracks data from connected vehicles. To be sure, as the pandemic continues to subside, many Americans are expected to return to the office after Labor Day, likely increasing overall traffic volumes. But traffic experts expect that increasingly flexible work arrangements are likely to give many Americans the ability to avoid the old-fashioned blitz to the workplace altogether. (USA Today)
Whidbey Island

A pandemic side effect? Whidbey Island expecting a baby boom

In what may or may not be a side effect of the pandemic, a bumper crop of bouncing babies are expected on Whidbey Island. There are so many expected births coming up at WhidbeyHealth Family Birthplace that hospital officials announced some expectant mothers will be referred to other hospitals for scheduled births.
Women's Health

2020 COVID birth boom? In North Carolina, it's a bust, baby.

With the pandemic forcing many couples to spend lots of time together most of last year, some expected signs of a coronavirus baby boom. But demographers report the opposite in North Carolina and nationally: a pandemic baby bust. Birth rates in this state declined by 3.1% from 2019 to 2020,...
Dallas, TX

To bust vaccine skepticism we have to bust institution skepticism

We have reasons to distrust institutions. We still need to lean in on health care. All sorts of media outlets are working to understand vaccine skepticism. Political affiliation, racial demographics, rural and urban divides have all played into their analyses, but commentators have generally missed one very important problem: a widespread, general undercurrent of distrust toward institutions that permeates everyday life in the United States.
Public Health
Salina Post

EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Masking research

In May, ninety-nine percent of U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths occurred in unvaccinated people, according to the CDC Director and reported by the Associated Press. That means that “breakthrough” cases of folks getting this coronavirus remain exceedingly low and that very few end up in the hospital. The running average of daily deaths from this virus is now under 300, but cases are again rising in regions with low vaccination rates.
thebody.com

Could People Living With HIV Have Worse Outcomes From COVID-19, Even if Vaccinated?

In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) included HIV (on its list of underlying medical conditions to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations—a triumph for advocates who’d pushed to include people living with HIV (PLWH). The CDC’s exact wording: “Having HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.”
Lotteryfox35orlando.com

COVID-19 vaccine lotteries not associated with increased shots, study finds

Despite the promise of free tuition, food, beer and even $1 million cash prizes, vaccine lottery incentives were not associated with an increase in COVID-19 shots, a new study claims. The Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) research team focused on Ohio’s "Vax-a-Million" lottery scheme, which was a source of inspiration for other states seeking to address lagging vaccination rates.
ScienceWTVC

CDC: Heart inflammation from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines observed, benefits outweigh risks

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports an elevated risk of heart inflammation among mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients has been observed, but multiple examinations of incidents show the benefits of getting the vaccine "clearly outweighed" the risks after vaccination. The report, published in the CDC's Morbidity and...
Public Health
Best Life

The 2 Worst COVID Outbreaks Right Now Are in This State, Data Shows

The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing in the right direction for much of the United States. Newly reported cases have continued to drop as vaccinations increase, with a dozen states having administered at least one dose to more than 70 percent of their population, according to The New York Times. But some areas are still struggling to keep coronavirus under control, including one state currently home to the two worst COVID outbreaks in the nation. Read on to see which place is seeing late spikes in cases.
New York City, NY
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.

