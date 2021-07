A Dawsonville mother became the subject of a police chase Tuesday night after she sped away from a DUI arrest and an officer shot at her tire, the GBI said. Authorities said Ashly Sophia Tolbert’s baby was inside the car for the entire pursuit, which wound its way through Cornelia before Tolbert crashed into another vehicle and she was arrested on the side of the road. The Habersham County city is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains, about 80 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.