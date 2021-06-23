Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Dad Uses CPR He Learned From Watching 'The Office' To Save Daughter's Life

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A father is crediting The Office with helping save his four-year-old daughter's life. Matt Uber was playing tag with his daughter when she suddenly collapsed on the floor. "She was just balled up against the corner. My natural assumption was that she had tripped and fallen and hit her head," Uber told NBC's TODAY. "When I picked her up off the ground, she was just limp. Her eyes were kind of rolled back."

kfiam640.iheart.com
Community Policy
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Nbc#Cpr#The Office#The Bee Gees#Stayin Alive#Crp#Icd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CharitiesWRAL

Daughter's kidney donation saves father's life

After battling kidney failure for three years, an Indiana father got a lifeline from a special friend. "My life has been extended and it's all due to my daughter," said Jorge Berry. In 2018, Jorge had no energy during a vacation. When he arrived home, he found out he has...
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "as a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
Law EnforcementBBC

Warrington police officers' quick-thinking 'saved man's life'

Two police community support officers and a PC whose quick thinking saved a man's life should be "extremely proud of what they did", a force has said. PCSOs Jack Wilkinson and Callum Moore happened across the 81-year-old being given first aid at Padgate Tennis and Bowling Club in Warrington on Sunday.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Dad who was told inoperable cancer has spread desperate for last Disney trip with family

A dad who has been given the devastating news that his cancer has spread to his brain says he would love to take his family on a Disney cruise. John Holmes, who has an inoperable oesophageal tumour, worked as a floor layer before he was diagnosed with cancer in November last year and he now wants to create lasting memories with his wife, six children and eight grandchildren.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Cheerleader, 19, who moved in with her boyfriend and his family during Covid lockdown jumped in front of train after he broke up with her, inquest hears

A university student who moved in with her boyfriend and his family during the first coronavirus lockdown took her own life after he broke up with her, an inquest has heard. Sarah Hammond, 19, who had a history of mental health issues, had moved in with her boyfriend of eight months Harry Hadden-Wight in April 2020 after the pair decided they wanted to live together during the first lockdown.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Groom dies at the altar as his bride is walking down the aisle with their son

A terminally-ill groom died at the altar as his bride was walking down the aisle with their eldest son.Paul Wynn, from Ayrshire, Scotland, collapsed at Saltcoats town hall on 25 June, moments before he could wed his fiancée Alyson Wynn.The 57-year-old had received a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs eight days earlier.Doctors had told him that he likely had between six and eight weeks to live.He and Ms Wynn had been in an on-and-off relationship for 21 years, and had five children together.Ms Wynn told Ayrshire Live that her fiancé’s death had...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Davenport Journal

Man dies protecting his girlfriend from gunfire: He “used his body as a shield and paid for that with his life”

The incident took place during a post-Puerto Rican People’s Parade celebration around 9:15 pm on Saturday, June 19. The couple was making their way through Division Street near Spaulding Avenue. Right before the shooting began, the couple were caught in the middle of a minor traffic accident, after which a group of men surrounded their vehicle and attacked the couple. The boyfriend tried to shield his girlfriend with his own body, but they were both gunned down mercilessly by the attackers.