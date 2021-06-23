Dad Uses CPR He Learned From Watching 'The Office' To Save Daughter's Life
A father is crediting The Office with helping save his four-year-old daughter's life. Matt Uber was playing tag with his daughter when she suddenly collapsed on the floor. "She was just balled up against the corner. My natural assumption was that she had tripped and fallen and hit her head," Uber told NBC's TODAY. "When I picked her up off the ground, she was just limp. Her eyes were kind of rolled back."kfiam640.iheart.com