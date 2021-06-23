Phoenix Suns: 3 Los Angeles Clippers Still Crucial to Shut Down
Even for a team named after a gigantic ball of fire, things looked dim for the Phoenix Suns as the clock ticked down during Game 2 last night. With eight seconds left, Paul George stepped up to the free throw line, looking to extend Los Angeles's one-point lead and secure a victory, or set up an overtime period at the very least. Breathing slowly, lining himself up right, and shooting with perfect form—he missed his first attempt.