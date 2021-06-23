NEWS RELEASE

The City is calling on residents to share their vision for the future through a series of KC Spirit Playbook Strategy Sessions. When complete, the KC Spirit Playbook will be our next Comprehensive Plan that guides land development decisions to ensure we are a thriving, people-centered community and a successful model for other cities to follow.

This summer, we welcome residents to strategy sessions on two of four topic areas centering around a general theme that captures many city services and priorities:

VISIBILITY: The first strategy session will discuss Visibility. This includes streetscapes, development design, parks and open space, preservation of historical resources, cultural assets and more. We plan to have three strategy sessions focused on Visibility.

MOBILITY: Mobility strategy sessions will discuss transportation related topics like bikes, cars, transit and complete streets. The first Mobility strategy session is tentatively set for the end of July. There will be four additional strategy sessions focused on Mobility.

The first virtual strategy session on Visibility is set for Tuesday, June 29 at 3 p.m. Save your seat at playbook.kcmo.gov.

City Planning and Development Director Jeffrey Williams says community engagement across Kansas City’s diverse neighborhoods is key to the success of the planning process. “Equity is at the forefront of the creation of The KC Spirit Playbook,” said Williams. “We want the Playbook to be the manifestation of greater individual empowerment rather than systemic power.”

The remaining strategy session topic areas, Livability and Serviceability, will begin this fall. More information will become available about these strategy sessions closer to their start dates. Surveys and additional details about strategy sessions are available at playbook.kcmo.gov.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Beth Breitenstein, Public Information Officer for City Planning, at 816-513-8829.