Man shot, suspect flees

A Mount Vernon man was shot at his residence on Leftwich St. around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, June 20. Area law enforcement quickly arrived and secured the scene, but the suspect fled prior to their arrival. The victim, Willie Johnson III, was in stable condition following emergency surgery. A warrant has been issued for the suspect, James Michael Jones, age 40, who is believed to reside in the area of Hutchins, Tex. See the June 24 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more details.