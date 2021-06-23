Why Bears QB Justin Fields Could Be Great, From DB's Perspective

Under Center Podcast: Bears bid on Arlington Park, Fields gets help from Dalton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro break down the possibility of the Bears moving to Arlington Heights as the rumors of a bid change to reality. Is it just a negotiation ploy or are the Bears prepared to leave Chicago? Later in the podcast, the crew discusses the comments made by Justin Fields as he spoke to the media about how he's adjusting to the NFL and the help he's receiving from his coaches, AND his fellow QBs in Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.