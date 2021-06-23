Cancel
NFL

Why Bears QB Justin Fields Could Be Great, From DB's Perspective

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

3 reasons why Bears DB thinks Justin Fields will be great originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. All throughout the draft, OTAs and mandatory minicamp we've heard about a laundry list of reasons why Justin Fields could be an elite quarterback in the league whenever it's his time to take over starting duties for the Bears. He's got a great deep ball, he's a quick learner, he has the work ethic and drive to be a star, and of course, he's supremely confident in his abilities.

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

