Considering that more than $173 million dollars was spent and untold lives lost during a pandemic that lasted more than a year, the attendance at a June 23 special meeting hosted by members of the St. Louis County Executive’s COVID-19 team was low. While the meeting was streamed on YouTube, the number of in-person attendees amounted to about half the number of speakers and presenters for the county. Of the seven members of the St. Louis County Council, only Ernie Trakas (R-District 6) attended the meeting. There also was a lack of questions from in-person and virtual attendees.