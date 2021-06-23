Cancel
Kingsport, TN

Carolyn Louise Smith

Kingsport Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServing the Lord in music was her passion. KINGSPORT - Carolyn Louise Smith, 72, of Kingsport, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, June 21, 2021, following a period of declining health. Born in Kingsport on November 3, 1948, a daughter of the late C. Nelson and Mescal Buckingham Smith, she had resided in this area all of her life. Carolyn graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and Whitney’s Business College. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she grew up in the church as a child and played the organ there for 22 years. Carolyn later attended Westminster Presbyterian Church and played the organ there for at least 10 years. She retired from the Training Department at Eastman Chemical Co. in 2001 following many years of service. Carolyn was also a Mary Kay consultant for many enjoyable years.

