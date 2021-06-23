Cancel
Palatka, FL

Man wanted in Volusia County murder captured in Palatka

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Palatka, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in connection to a murder in Volusia County was captured Wednesday after he was discovered hiding in Palatka.

According to Volusia County deputies, on June 20, a motorist discovered a man shot to death at the intersection of SR 415 and lake Ashby Road, in New Smyrna Beach. Investigators identified the victim as 35-year-old Kavon Banks and the murder suspect as 29-year-old Toriano Brooks of Palatka.

Volusia detectives said they uncovered information suggesting Brooks was hiding in Putnam County.

An arrest operation was coordinated by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Bureau, along with Palatka Police officers and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Following a five-hour operation, the Sheriff’s Office said Brooks was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Brooks was taken to the Putnam County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Volusia. Brooks is charged with 2nd degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

