Minnesota man convicted of felony assault, harassment, riot
A June 11 jury verdict convicted a Pine City, Minnesota, man of all eight of his charges related to a March 2020 assault. Joshua John Larson, 35, was convicted of two charges of felony third-degree assault, felony harassment and felony second-degree riot – armed with a dangerous weapon. Larson was also convicted of two gross misdemeanor charges, riot in the third degree and assault in the fifth degree, and two misdemeanor charges related to disorderly conduct.www.wahpetondailynews.com