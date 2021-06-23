Cancel
Minnesota man convicted of felony assault, harassment, riot

By Audra Anderson • Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA June 11 jury verdict convicted a Pine City, Minnesota, man of all eight of his charges related to a March 2020 assault. Joshua John Larson, 35, was convicted of two charges of felony third-degree assault, felony harassment and felony second-degree riot – armed with a dangerous weapon. Larson was also convicted of two gross misdemeanor charges, riot in the third degree and assault in the fifth degree, and two misdemeanor charges related to disorderly conduct.

