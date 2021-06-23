How Long John Silver's Got Its Name
Like many other quick service restaurants (McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's included), Long John Silver's got its start in the mid-20th century, a buzzing time for the fast food industry. Launched in 1969, the Lexington-based seafood chain expanded rapidly in the '70s, and by 1980 had become a national brand, with a network of about 1,000 restaurants. But similar to other major fast food brands, Long John Silver's can trace its roots back several decades before its official founding. All the way back, in fact, to the 19th century.www.mashed.com