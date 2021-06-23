Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

A 'legacy' chipmaker may be key to solving the global shortage

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Legacy" and "mature" are the words usually thrown at the semiconductors Tom Caulfield produces at factories in Singapore, the U.S. and Germany. He doesn't like that. Instead, the chief executive officer of GlobalFoundries wants people to refer to his chips as "feature-rich," a term he feels better describes their wide array of uses. His point is valid. While larger rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. and Intel Corp. battle it out to make ever-more advanced chips, the world is suffering most from a lack of capacity in the very products that GlobalFoundries offers.

www.detroitnews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Advanced Manufacturing#Globalfoundries#Samsung Electronics Co#Intel Corp#Tsmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Apple
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Related
Businesshot96.com

AMD wins EU antitrust nod for $35 billion Xilinx acquisition

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) has secured unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $35 billion bid for Xilinx Inc. AMD announced the deal in October last year, intensifying its battle with chief rival Intel Corp in the data center chip market. The European Commission said...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

SK Innovation may list battery business, echoing rival LG Chem

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS) said it is considering spinning off and listing its growing battery business, taking a page out of rival LG Chem Ltd's (051910.KS) playbook that is on track to list its battery unit this year. The move, announced by...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Edge Computing Market is Going to Boom | Vasona Networks, Xiotech, Aricent

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Edge Computing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Edge Computing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Edge Computing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Hospitality Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2026 | Cisco Systems, Infor, BuildingIQ

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Smart Hospitality Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Smart Hospitality market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Winhotel Solutions, NEC Corporation, Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric, SAMSUNG, Johnson Controls, Huawei Technologies, Honeywell International, Cisco Systems, Inc., Infor, Inc., BuildingIQ & IBM Corporation.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Microsoft nabs major cloud deal to host AT&T’s 5G core

Microsoft Corp. today announced that it has inked a cloud contract to host key parts of AT&T Inc.’s wireless network, which provides internet services for more than 180 million subscribers. The companies didn’t disclose any financial terms but the value of the deal is likely substantial. That can be inferred...
Technologycepro.com

Will the Global Chip Shortage Result in an Influx of Fake Components?

A global chip shortage brought on by the coronavirus is wreaking havoc across myriad industries. If someone is manufacturing something that requires computing, they are likely struggling to obtain the appropriate materials. Expected to last into early 2022, a shortage of chips isn’t the only dilemma manufacturers and end users...
BusinessData Center Knowledge

Intel CEO Says Chip Shortage to Hit Bottom in Second Half

Ian King (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger predicted the shortage of semiconductors that’s hurting industries from automotive to consumer electronics will bottom out in the second half of this year before starting to improve. “I don’t expect the chip industry is back to a healthy supply-demand...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture, Avanade Join Dell, Microsoft, VMware in 5G Open Innovation Lab

Accenture, Avanade, Ericsson and Spirent Communications have joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions, according to a statement released by the 5GOILab. Accenture and Avanade have joined as founding partners, and Ericsson and Spirent Communications as corporate partners, joining the Lab’s original founding and corporate partners which include Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile and VMware.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cybersecurity AI Market Drive Big Growth | BAE Systems, Cisco, Fortinet, FireEye

Global Cybersecurity AI Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry's performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Taiwan Electronics Update

Taiwan’s share of total component cost on the latest iPad Pro surged from 1.7% to 18.5%, thanks to Ennostar’s development in mini-LED display technology. Note this breakdown does not include the M1 chip, which is categorized as an American component, even though it is made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC).
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

eSIM Technology Market Drive Big Growth | Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors

Global eSIM Technology Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry's performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businesskitco.com

Microsoft, Sompo to invest $25 mln in GM-backed startup Wejo

June 29 (Reuters) - Wejo, a British auto data startup backed by General Motors Co (GM.N), said on Tuesday that Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and insurer Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T) will invest $25 million in the company. The investment comes as Wejo prepares to go public later this year through a...
BusinessForbes

3 Key Considerations For Global Collaborations On Sustainability

Director, Invest in Norway, North America at Innovation Norway, bridging the gap for large tech companies expanding into the Nordic Region. All the talk of international collaboration on sustainability is a good start. Now, it’s time for more actual collaboration. There is no shortage of agreements and pacts revolving around...
Food & Drinksksl.com

Stretched global supply chain means shortages on summer menus

Chipotle and at least eight other fast-food chains and restaurant companies surveyed by Reuters have been grappling brief shortages of key ingredients and products as supply bottlenecks plague eateries. (Mark Makela, Reuters) LOS ANGELES (Reuters) — In the United States, it's iced green tea. In South Korea, it's fries. At...
TechnologyBeta News

Legacy systems harder to maintain due to skills shortage

A new study from IT services provider Advanced shows 89 percent of large enterprises worldwide are worried they won't have access to the right IT talent to maintain and manage their legacy systems. But the skill to modernize these systems are also scarce. Almost two-fifths (37 percent) of senior professionals...