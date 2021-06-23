Flower Mound to demolish old LISD Natatorium

Unite and Fellowship This Independence Day Weekend. The weather forecast looks good to celebrate with family, friends and community this weekend. There are many events, including the Independence Day Celebration at Armstrong Park on Saturday, July 3rd. Come to the morning parade (9:00 AM) and come back for the evening events with Live Music, Bounce Houses, Face Painting followed up with the Fireworks show. You can enjoy food on site as well as support the local surrounding restaurants. Our community survives and thrives on support and participation. Let’s keep Duncanville strong!