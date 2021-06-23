Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound to demolish old LISD Natatorium

By Mark Smith
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a nearly $600,000 contract to demolish the old Lewisville ISD Natatorium on Timber Creek Road. The town recently purchased two parcels of land from LISD totaling 7.4 acres adjacent to the Helen & Leonard Johns Community Park, located just north of Parker Square. The new land will be used as an active park that could include the future construction of a cultural arts center with a performance theater, as well as trails, landscaping, additional parking and more, according to the meeting agenda.

highlandvillage.bubblelife.com
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Lewisville, TX
Government
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
Flower Mound, TX
Government
City
Mound, TX
City
Parker, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Arts Center#Lewisville Isd Natatorium#Cultrual Arts Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
Related
Bartonville, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Bartonville Town Update — July 2021

Summer is in full swing, and we are all certainly feeling the heat. As the temperatures rise, please be mindful of your children, pets, and neighbors. This is also where we enter fire danger and mosquito season. So please keep your bar ditches clean and tidy as well as removing any standing water.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Celebrate Park and Recreation Month this July

The City of Southlake Community Services Department celebrates Park and Recreation Month this July by telling “Our Park and Recreation Story.”. The United States has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month since 1985. The City of Southlake is proud to follow that tradition. Just this week, Mayor Huffman proclaimed July as Park and Recreation Month in Southlake. This month highlights the vital and powerful role local park and recreation professionals play in building more vibrant, and more resilient communities across the country.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

$37,000 raised for Denton Sewing Center

A Cross Roads business hosted a fundraiser that raised $37,000 for the Denton Sewing Center, a local business that lost its building and much of its product in a fire in May. Box Car Quilts in Cross Roads hosted a three-day fundraiser in late June to benefit the Denton Sewing Center. Staff presented the Denton business with a large, celebratory check on Thursday.
Addison, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Addison Prepares for Annual Kaboom Town! Event

Preparations are underway for Addison’s Kaboom Town! Celebration to take place on Saturday, July 3. Over 500,000 people attend the event annually. “This event is huge,” said Jasmine Lee, Director of Special Events in Addison. “It’s on a lot of national Top-10 lists for July 4th celebrations, so it attracts people from across the country and even from other countries have come out.”
Duncanville, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Chamber Weekly Updates – July 2, 2021

Unite and Fellowship This Independence Day Weekend. The weather forecast looks good to celebrate with family, friends and community this weekend. There are many events, including the Independence Day Celebration at Armstrong Park on Saturday, July 3rd. Come to the morning parade (9:00 AM) and come back for the evening events with Live Music, Bounce Houses, Face Painting followed up with the Fireworks show. You can enjoy food on site as well as support the local surrounding restaurants. Our community survives and thrives on support and participation. Let’s keep Duncanville strong!
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

July Activities at the Southlake Public Library

Let’s get to reading and learning with the Southlake Public Library!. Check out their upcoming programs and events for July. This highly entertaining snake show is funny and educational. All ages. No registration required. Magic Balloon Show. July 8 at 11 a.m. Town Hall 3rd Floor. Robb has a unique...
Lantana, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Longtime Lantana mail carrier retires

Lantana’s first full-time mail carrier, Rick Hill, retired last week after 20 years of delivering mail on the land where he used to hunt rabbits and ride horses. Hill, 70, moved to the Argyle area in 1969. The open land that would later become Lantana was a great place to hunt and ride, Hill said.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Running Co. to open location in Southlake

Dallas Running Co., a Fort Worth-based running shoe store, will be opening a third location in Southlake Town Square at 120 State St. The store, which offers personalized shoe fittings as well as over 20 brands of running shoes, is expected to open in mid-July. The company has two other locations, one in the Trinity Commons shopping center in Fort Worth—which goes by Fort Worth Running Co.—and one in the Shops at Legacy in Plano. https://lonestarfootwear.com/
Florida StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Florida REIT pays nearly $73M for Plano shopping center

Daytona Beach, Florida-based CTO Realty Growth Inc. has bought The Shops at Legacy North in Plano for $72.5 million, according to a news release. The 236,000-square-foot shopping center, located at the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive, was built in 2007 and was 83 percent occupied at the time of its sale. Retail tenants include The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Mexican Sugar, Benihana and Ra Sushi. The office component of the property, which totals 114,936 square feet, includes tenants like Unum, Technologent, Timmons Group, BRP and Shift Digital. The office portion is also anchored by a 59,000-square-foot WeWork.