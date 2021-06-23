Flower Mound to demolish old LISD Natatorium
On Monday, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a nearly $600,000 contract to demolish the old Lewisville ISD Natatorium on Timber Creek Road. The town recently purchased two parcels of land from LISD totaling 7.4 acres adjacent to the Helen & Leonard Johns Community Park, located just north of Parker Square. The new land will be used as an active park that could include the future construction of a cultural arts center with a performance theater, as well as trails, landscaping, additional parking and more, according to the meeting agenda.highlandvillage.bubblelife.com