Lorain County, OH

Lorain County JVS to offer medical assisting program

By Jenna Borthwick
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
Lorain County Community College is expanding where it offers the medical assisting certificate, now offering the program at the Lorain County Joint Vocational School in Oberlin, according to a press release Wednesday.

The program will be offered in the fall semester. Classes will be held in the evening, so it’s a great option for people of all ages, the release said.

To learn more about this certificate program, you can attend one of these upcoming information sessions:

  • Monday, July 12
  • Wednesday, July 21
  • Monday, July 26
  • Wednesday, August 4

All information sessions are held at 5 p.m. at the Lorain County JVS, located at 15181 OH-58 in Oberlin. Register for any of the sessions here .

Students in this program will earn American Heart Association Basic Life Support provider and First Aid and Safety cards. Additionally, they will be eligible to sit for an examination to become certified medical assistants after completing the program.

In addition to the new location at LCJVS, Lorain County Community College’s medical assisting certificate program may also be completed at the LCCC Community Learning Center at Lorain High School, the release said.

Learn more about medical assisting and Lorain Community College at lorainccc.edu .

