Here are the nine schools with the most wins in college baseball history, using the NCAA's official win-loss records. All records are through the 2021 season. In 1947, Clemson was one of eight teams to qualify for the very first NCAA Division I baseball tournament. The Tigers lost their first game to runner-up Yale. It was the start of a long history in the NCAA tournament. Clemson has been to the tournament 44 times (out of 74 tournaments) and made the CWS 12 times.